Birds Crash Into Windows More This Time of Year

Have you ever heard a loud thump and, after looking outside, found a small bird lying in front of one of your windows? The Audubon Society says window strikes account for an estimated one billion bird deaths a year in the United States. And Linda Adams, a biologist with Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release, says they expect a higher influx of birds to treat during the late summer and early fall…

Adams says another common cause is improperly placed bird feeders, which should be within three feet of a window or farther than 30 feet. Based on the most current thinking, Adams says if you find a bird dazed by a collision, put it in a small box, like a shoebox, with a lid, and with paper towels in the bottom. Also, don’t give it food or water and don’t try to treat the bird yourself…

Other suggestions to reduce the chance of a bird hitting your windows include covering the glass with screening or netting that’s taut enough to bounce them off. Or you could also cover the glass with a one-way transparent film that permits people inside to see out, but makes the window appear opaque on the outside.