A rather bizarre series of accidents on Highway 20 near Penn Valley Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says there were four separate collisions involving nine vehicles on the two-lane stretch of the steep grade near Poker Flat Road, and the angle of the sun from the crest of the hill couldn’t have been much worse…

But Steele says there were no serious injuries…

Steele says four people were transported to area hospitals with complaint of pain.