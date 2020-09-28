Black Lives Matter Event Re-energizes Organization

A peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on Robinson Plaza in Nevada City Saturday evening has given Leadership in Nevada County’s Coalition for Racial Justice a chance to step up again following a violent episode that disrupted a BLM march in early August. Spokesperson Ana Magana told the crowd of several hundred it has taken almost two months, but the group is continuing to try and communicate their message, which has been clouded by traditional media and social media.

Magana also pointed out the event was more than just stepping up to fight for racial justice, it’s primary focus was to honor those that have lost their lives because of racism.

The official event was a little more than an hour, but particpants milled around downtown and organizers were onsite until 7:00 PM. The Coalition had set up a communication network, and de-escalation team to assist should any participants in the event counter protesters attempted to engage.