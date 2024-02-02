< Back to All News

Blessing Of The Animals On Sunday

Feb. 2, 2024

Sunday also means it’s time for the annual Blessing of the Animals. AnimalSave, on East Main Street in Grass Valley and the Sierra Friends of Tibet host it. AnimalSave Executive Director Carolyn Niehaus says the blessings, by a group of Monks who travel from a monastery in India, are for prosperity, healing, and happiness…

The blessings also include AnimalSave buildings, staff, and volunteers, along with cats housed in the Adoption Room and the Penny’s Place Sanctuary. Niehaus says dead or ailing animals that can’t travel well, are also included…

A five to twenty-dollar donation is suggested, which helps the monastery with education, medical needs, housing, food, and building maintenance.To ensure safety of the animals, well-behaved dogs must be on well-fitting collars or harnesses and leashes. That’s from 2 to 4pm Sunday, at 520 East Main Street.

