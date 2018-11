Even our furry friends can use a little help too. Peace Lutheran Church is having its annual ‘Blessing of the Animals’ on Saturday…

Congregation President Judy Kenney says the event will be in the parking lot, which can accommodate larger animals. The tradition, Kenney says, goes back to Saint Francis of Assisi in the 13th Century….

The Blessing of the Animals starts at 2pm Saturday. The church is at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.

