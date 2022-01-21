< Back to All News

Blessing of your Animals Offered Here

Posted: Jan. 21, 2022 12:14 AM PST

Ceremonial blessings of companion animals occur throughout the world and broadly across most religions. And in Grass Valley, a group of monks from Southern India is returning to Animal Save, for the first time since the pandemic began, for a blessing this Sunday. Animal Save Executive Director, Carolyn Niehaus, says she discovered the group, years ago, through Sierra Friends of Tibet. It starts with a blessing for prosperity, healing, and happiness for their facilities, staff and volunteers, also including their cat adoption room and sanctuary. Then, the public can bring in their animals for blessings in the parking lot…

A five to 20-dollar donation is suggested, to help the monastery with education, medical needs, housing, food, and building maintenance. And this time, Niehaus says farm animals can also be brought by. Of course, all animals must be properly secured…

That’s from three to four-pm on Sunday, at Animal Save, at 520 East Main Street.

