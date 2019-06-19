< Back to All News

BLM Initiates Fire Restrictions and Water Safety Warnings

Posted: Jun. 19, 2019 1:01 AM PDT

The Bureau of Land Management is taking steps to protect its wildlands and people usinig them for recreation. In Nevada County the BLM land is mainly on the South Yuba River. BLM Recreation Specialist Jeff Horn, says the properties are spaces primarily between the state parks and the Tahoe National Forest. He says although fires are never allowed in the South Yuba River Canyon, the addiional restrictions focus on alternate ignition sources.

Listen to Jeff Horn

Horn says BLM managers are also concerned about recreationists using the river to cool down during the hot days and warns of adverse conditions.*

Listen to Jeff Horn

High water flows are occuring because of the larger snowpack season which is now rapidly melting.
Fire restrictions went into effect June 14.

