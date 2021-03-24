BLM Rally Counterprotester Now Faces Trial

The only man still facing serious charges related to the counterprotest violence at a Black Lives Matter rally on Broad Street in Nevada City last August now faces a trial. That followed a preliminary hearing yesterday (Tues.), in a Nevada County courtroom for James Smith, 40 at the time of his arrest. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Smith faces prosecution for two felonies regarding two people at the rally…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

And Walsh says it turns out that neither victim was a member of Black Lives Matter…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Smith had no clear specific political affiliation.Two other men have already settled their misdemeanor arrest cases regarding to BLM members. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Jace Manoguerra is still facing felony assalt charges for allegedly firing an Airsoft gun at Back the Blue supporters who were holding a rally in Grass Valley, the day before.