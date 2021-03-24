< Back to All News

BLM Rally Counterprotester Now Faces Trial

Posted: Mar. 24, 2021 12:46 AM PDT

The only man still facing serious charges related to the counterprotest violence at a Black Lives Matter rally on Broad Street in Nevada City last August now faces a trial. That followed a preliminary hearing yesterday (Tues.), in a Nevada County courtroom for James Smith, 40 at the time of his arrest. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Smith faces prosecution for two felonies regarding two people at the rally…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

And Walsh says it turns out that neither victim was a member of Black Lives Matter…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Smith had no clear specific political affiliation.Two other men have already settled their misdemeanor arrest cases regarding to BLM members. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Jace Manoguerra is still facing felony assalt charges for allegedly firing an Airsoft gun at Back the Blue supporters who were holding a rally in Grass Valley, the day before.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha