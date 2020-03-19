< Back to All News

Blood Drives Urged to Continue

Posted: Mar. 19, 2020 2:10 PM PDT

The blood supply is already being severely impacted by coronavirus fears. Vitalant and other centers across the country are struggling to maintain stable inventories. Vitalant spokesman Drew Fowler says well-over six-thousand donations have disappeared in Northern California, almost overnight…

click to listen to Drew Fowler

Fowler says blood drives are not considered gatherings, but a vital activity…

click to listen to Drew Fowler

Fowler says Vitalant, which has a center on Sutton Way in Grass Valley, where you can call 1-877-258-4825 to set up an appointment. He says they will make sure people feel safe and comfortable, that blood centers must always be kept in pristine condition. Donors must be in good health. Coronavirus testing is not offered.

