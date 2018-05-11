< Back to All News

Blue Marble Jubilee Saturday at Fairgrounds

Posted: May. 11, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

Earth Day was a couple of weeks ago, but Nevada County’s biggest celebration of the planet we call home is tomorrow. It’s called the Blue Marble Jubilee, and its also a fundraiser for the Grass Valley Charter School…

Listen to Wendy Willoughby 1

Organizer Wendy Willoughby says there will be many activities for the kids, and most come with the price of admission, but there will also be things like a rock wall and a bungee run. Plenty of other vendors, too…

Listen to Wendy Willoughby 2

Musical headliners include Earles of Newtown and Achilles Wheel. Magician Nick Federoff will also perform, and there will even be Root Beer floats, and even an adult version with some “harder” root beer. The Blue Marble Jubilee is from noon to 7pm tomorrow at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha