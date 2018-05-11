Blue Marble Jubilee Saturday at Fairgrounds

Earth Day was a couple of weeks ago, but Nevada County’s biggest celebration of the planet we call home is tomorrow. It’s called the Blue Marble Jubilee, and its also a fundraiser for the Grass Valley Charter School…

Organizer Wendy Willoughby says there will be many activities for the kids, and most come with the price of admission, but there will also be things like a rock wall and a bungee run. Plenty of other vendors, too…

Musical headliners include Earles of Newtown and Achilles Wheel. Magician Nick Federoff will also perform, and there will even be Root Beer floats, and even an adult version with some “harder” root beer. The Blue Marble Jubilee is from noon to 7pm tomorrow at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

–gf