Blue Marble Jubilee Success

Posted: May. 14, 2018 5:45 AM PDT

The Nevada County Fairgrounds came to life Saturday as part of a fundraiser for a local Charter School. The Annual Blue Marble Jubilee took place with an Earth Day sort of theme. One group of families were enjoying the family activities.

Listen to Attendees

Along with kid friendly treats and activities… there were also some adult offerings as well.

Listen to Attendees

And KNCO’s Paul Haas also talked to two little guys that had a fondness for a special sweet treat.

Listen to Young Attendees

The Blue Marble Jubilee was fun for attendees and a success for Grass Valley Charter School.

 

