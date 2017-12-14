< Back to All News

Board of Education Trustee Replacement Named

Posted: Dec. 14, 2017 12:16 PM PST

The new member of the Nevada County Board of Education has an extensive background in the field. Heino Nikolai has been selected by the Board to replace Bob Altieri, who retired, after 19 years on the board, before his term expired next year. Nikolai also served 17 years on the Clear Creek School District Board in Grass Valley. He says part of his appeal of this job is the Office of Education’s financial stability…

But Nikolai says declining enrollment remains a challenge. He cites aging demographics and the lack of good-paying jobs and affordable housing…

Four people applied for the job. The Board interviewed the applicants in open session during their meeting yesterday (Wed.). And Nikolai indicates that he would be interested in running for a full term, when the Area 1 seat is up for election in November of next year.

