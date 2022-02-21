< Back to All News

Board Of Supervisors Have Familiar Objectives

Posted: Feb. 21, 2022 12:48 PM PST

The annual objectives for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, developed at a three-day workshop, earlier this year, are mostly familiar ones. The top concern continues to be emergency preparedness, including for wildfires. But, speaking on “KNCO: Insight” on Monday, County Chief Executive Officer, Allison Lehman, says outdoor recreation is a recent addition to the top ten. The county hasn’t had a formal department devoted to that in decades…

click to listen to Allison Lehman

And Lehman says that would include dealing more effectively with the impacts from a spike in outdoor recreation during the pandemic, such as parking, sanitation, and trash. Other objectives include economic development, affordable and workforce housing, homelessness, and cannabis…

click to listen to Allison Lehman

Lehman says a community survey is also conducted every three years, which would be this year. And she says you can find quarterly reports on the progress of these issues on the county’s website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha