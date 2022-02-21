Board Of Supervisors Have Familiar Objectives

The annual objectives for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, developed at a three-day workshop, earlier this year, are mostly familiar ones. The top concern continues to be emergency preparedness, including for wildfires. But, speaking on “KNCO: Insight” on Monday, County Chief Executive Officer, Allison Lehman, says outdoor recreation is a recent addition to the top ten. The county hasn’t had a formal department devoted to that in decades…

And Lehman says that would include dealing more effectively with the impacts from a spike in outdoor recreation during the pandemic, such as parking, sanitation, and trash. Other objectives include economic development, affordable and workforce housing, homelessness, and cannabis…

Lehman says a community survey is also conducted every three years, which would be this year. And she says you can find quarterly reports on the progress of these issues on the county’s website.