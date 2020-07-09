Board of Supes Meetings Going Virtual Again

It’s back to virtual-style meetings for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says after no coronavirus cases in May they resumed the traditional in-person format, with masks and social distancing, at the Board’s most recent meeting on June 23rd…

The next Board meeting is next Tuesday, the 14th…

The in-person meeting was sparsely attended, perhaps due to coronavirus fears. In a statement, Board Chair Heidi Hall says the decision is not made lightly and is for the health and safety of staff and constituents and is in alignment with the local cities and towns.