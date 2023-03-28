Bodley Appointed To Fill Out Vernon Term

With Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon’s unexpected retirement, less than six months into her fourth term, the options for replacing her were presented to Nevada County Supervisors, at their Tuesday meeting. State law doesn’t allow a special election. So that left an appointing or recruiting a replacement to fill out the remainder of the term, which ends January second, 2027. Vernon recommended the Board appoint her longtime assistant, Michelle Bodley, whom she described as her “right arm”…

Bodley was unanimously approved by Supervisors, although new Supervisor Lisa Swarthout opposed the appointment process and thought recruitment, including interviews of candidates, would have been more appropriate…

But Board Chairman, Supervisor Ed Scofield, responded that the situation with replacing Cliff Newell was quite different…

A number of current and former public officials also submitted e-mails on Bodley’s behalf. Vernon’s last day in office is April 28th.