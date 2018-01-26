Body Found After Trailer Fire In Rough and Ready

A body has been found, after a fire in Rough and Ready. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the blaze was reported early Thursday on Miners Way…

Bringolf says the remains belonged to a young male adult…

Bringolf says the identity will not be released until next-of-kin have been notified. He says there’s no indication of foul play and the cause of the fire, and the manner of death, are still being investigated.