Body Found At Bullards Bar A Grass Valley Man

It was a Grass Valley man whose body was found in a recreational area in Yuba County a couple of days after Christmas. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Leslie Williams says 44-year-old Tyler Love was found near Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir…

Williams says Love had been reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department back on November second. She says Love’s body was found down a steep embankment near the shoreline. But it does not appear to be a criminal case…

Williams says the cause of death is now pending toxicology results which can often take months.