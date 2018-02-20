< Back to All News

Body Found at Northern Queen Inn

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 5:05 PM PST

Nevada City police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her room at the Northern Queen Inn. Police Detective Luke Holdcroft says the call came in shortly before one o’clock yesterday afternoon…

Listen to Luke Holdcroft 1

Holdcroft says after detectives got a search warrant, they found circumstances that make the death suspicious, but he would’t elaborate. Holdcroft says a suspicious death does not necessarily mean a murder…

Listen to Luke Holdcroft 2

The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of relatives, but Holdcroft says the woman appeared to be in her sixties. An autopsy will be done tomorrow.

–gf

