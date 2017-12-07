Body Found May Be Missing Sacramento Woman

A body has been found in the American River canyon near Auburn, and investigators believe it’s that of a missing Sacramento woman. The body was found yesterday afternoon and is suspected to be 33-year-old Yin Wong, but her identity has not yet been confirmed. The woman’s identity and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, but deputies said foul play is not suspected. Wong was last seen Saturday night by her boyfriend, but she was never reported missing by any family members until her abandoned car turned up near Auburn with her purse and keys still inside.

–gf/metro