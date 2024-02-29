< Back to All News

Body Found In Church Parking Lot Identified

Posted: Feb. 28, 2024 4:07 PM PST

A body found near a church early Tuesday morning has been identified as 40-year-old Shawna Heinz of Nevada City. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says it began with an erroneous report…

But Quadros says the investigation continued…

No other details have been released, including the condition of the body or exactly how it was found and under what circumstances. There’s no word yet on how long it will take before autopsy results are released. Quadros says murder has not been ruled out at this time.

