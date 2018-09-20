Body Found in Fire on Old Tunnel Rd.

A body found at the site of a small fire in Grass Valley Thursday evening. Around 6:45 a Grass Valley Police Officer on routine patrol spotted a plume of smoke in the vacinity of Old Tunnel Road d and Town Talk Road. Lieutenant Joe Matteoni said the officer called it in and initiated emergency response. The officer ran to the scee carrying a fire extinguisher and while fighting the fire made a gruesome discovery.*

Matteoni says the Fire Departent arrived on scene shortly after the discovery.*

The fire was contained to about a 50 foot by 50 foot spot fire, but the cause is unkonwn.

Matteoni did say that the site looked like it was inhabited.*

The incident is currenty under invesitagion, no identity of the victim at this time.