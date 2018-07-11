< Back to All News

Body Found In Truckee River

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 5:55 PM PDT

The body of a man was found in the Truckee River Wednesday morning. Truckee Police Sergeant Danny Renfrow says it started when one of his department’s officers spotted a vehicle on Highway 267 near a bridge that goes over the river, about seven hours prior to the discovery…

click to listen to Sgt Renfrow

Renfrow says the body was found about two-hundred yards downstream from the bridge. Exactly what happened is still being determined. But it is possible that the victim jumped off the bridge into the river…

click to listen to Sgt Renfrow

The name of the victim is not available at this time. But the Nevada County Coroner’s Office did say he’s a 66-year-old man from the Truckee region.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha