Body Found In Truckee River

The body of a man was found in the Truckee River Wednesday morning. Truckee Police Sergeant Danny Renfrow says it started when one of his department’s officers spotted a vehicle on Highway 267 near a bridge that goes over the river, about seven hours prior to the discovery…

Renfrow says the body was found about two-hundred yards downstream from the bridge. Exactly what happened is still being determined. But it is possible that the victim jumped off the bridge into the river…

The name of the victim is not available at this time. But the Nevada County Coroner’s Office did say he’s a 66-year-old man from the Truckee region.