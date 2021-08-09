< Back to All News

Body Of Grass Valley Man Found Colfax Area

Posted: Aug. 9, 2021 11:09 AM PDT

The body of a person in Placer County found in a canal with his feet tied was that of a 30-year-old Grass Valley man, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. The death was deemed suspicious. Authorities say a PG and E crew was clearing out water grates along a canal in Colfax around noon Friday when they found the man, partially clothed, in a wooded area near Peaceful Valley Road. The sheriff’s office says the man is not a victim of the River Fire. There were no obvious signs of trauma on his body, and deputies believe he was in the water for at least over a week, well before the River Fire sparked.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, to possibly determine a cause of death and whether a crime was committed. That’s also likely the day the identity will also be released.

