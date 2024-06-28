Body Of Missing Jet Skier Recovered

After a four-day long search, the body of a missing jet skier was found in Rollins Lake Thursday evening. He was identified as 49-year-old Hashim Rizvi of Davis. Remote-operated symbiotic robots were used to recover him from a depth of around 170 feet, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. In a news release, Lieutenant Russell Greene said the depth at which he was located was far too dangerous for any dive teams to make a safe retrieval. The Department says Rivzi and two women were jet skiing on a single jet ski that he was operating. All three were thrown into the water during a turning maneuver. The two women resurfaced but were in distress as they reportedly couldn’t swim and were not wearing floatation devices. They were rescued by a paddleboarder. Early reports indicated that Rizvi was also not wearing a flotation device and could not swim. But his family later confirmed that he was a good swimmer.