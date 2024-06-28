< Back to All News

Body Of Missing Jet Skier Recovered

Posted: Jun. 28, 2024 10:03 AM PDT

After a four-day long search, the body of a missing jet skier was found in Rollins Lake Thursday evening. He was identified as 49-year-old Hashim Rizvi of Davis. Remote-operated symbiotic robots were used to recover him from a depth of around 170 feet, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. In a news release, Lieutenant Russell Greene said the depth at which he was located was far too dangerous for any dive teams to make a safe retrieval. The Department says Rivzi and two women were jet skiing on a single jet ski that he was operating. All three were thrown into the water during a turning maneuver. The two women resurfaced but were in distress as they reportedly couldn’t swim and were not wearing floatation devices. They were rescued by a paddleboarder. Early reports indicated that Rizvi was also not wearing a flotation device and could not swim. But his family later confirmed that he was a good swimmer.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha