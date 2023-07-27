Body of Missing Motorcyclist Found Off Hwy 20

The body of a missing motorcyclist from Loomis was found in Nevada County Wednesday afternoon. His name hasn’t been released yet. He was found down a steep hillside, obscured by trees and brush, off Highway 20 near Jefferson Creek Road. The victim’s brother told the CHP that the 59-year-old man had left Carson City, Nevada, Sunday, around noon, and had been heading home. So the brother drove the route and checked possible locations where a motorcyclist might have left the highway. That stretch includes a sharp, descending curve and the brother walked along the highway and eventually located the motorcycle. There had been no debris or other obvious indicators visible.