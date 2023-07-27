< Back to All News

Body of Missing Motorcyclist Found Off Hwy 20

Posted: Jul. 27, 2023 5:30 AM PDT

The body of a missing motorcyclist from Loomis was found in Nevada County Wednesday afternoon. His name hasn’t been released yet. He was found down a steep hillside, obscured by trees and brush, off Highway 20 near Jefferson Creek Road. The victim’s brother told the CHP that the 59-year-old man had left Carson City, Nevada, Sunday, around noon, and had been heading home. So the brother drove the route and checked possible locations where a motorcyclist might have left the highway. That stretch includes a sharp, descending curve and the brother walked along the highway and eventually located the motorcycle. There had been no debris or other obvious indicators visible.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha