A Nevada City man who’d been missing since Monday has been found dead in a wooded area. The Chief Deputy Coroner for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, Mike Sullivan, says they received a call late Thursday afternoon….

click to listen to Mike Sullivan

The body was identified as 37-year-old Joshua Nordyke….

click to listen to Mike Sullivan

Sullivan says autopsy results are still pending and a toxicolgy might be necessary. He says Nordyke had reportedly been upset, after getting into an argument with his mother.