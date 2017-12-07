Body of Missing Sacto Woman Likely Found

The body of what authorities believe is a missing Sacramento woman has been found in the Auburn area. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin, says the identity is still being verified and a cause of death has not been determined yet. 33-year-old Yin Wong had not been seen since last Saturday night. Erwin says Wong’s car was found not far from where the body was discovered…

Erwin says there’s no evidence indicating that Erwin crashed her car, or intentionally ended up at that location…

Erwin says foul play is not suspected.