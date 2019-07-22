Body Recovered in South Yuba River

A body has been recovered in the South Yuba River, believed to be a Citrus Heights man who fell in the water last weekend. A group of people were hiking yesterday downstream from the Highway 49 bridge, when one of them discovered the body. Alexander Alvarez and his 12 year-old daughter reportedly slipped off some rocks and fell in the river between the old and new Highway 49 bridges on July 13. The girl was saved but Alvarez was swept several hundred yards downstream and didn’t re-surface.

–gf