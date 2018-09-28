< Back to All News

Body Worn Camera Grant For Sheriff’s Dept

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 12:24 PM PDT

Body worn cameras will soon also be a regular feature of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Keith Royal says they’ve received a 123-thousand-dollar state grant that’ll cover startup costs. The department says, in a news release, that research has shown that the program can help de-escalate conflicts between officers and the public, including when responding to domestic violence calls…

The department says the program will also strengthen the department’s transparency and accountability. In addition to patrol deputies, Royal says the cameras will eventually also be used by custody officers…

Cameras are already mounted on the dash of patrol cars. Royal says he’d been hesitant, for years, to implement the program, over cost concerns from a state law that now requires law enforcement agencies to release footage to the public and media.

