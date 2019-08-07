< Back to All News

Boisterous Audience At LaMalfa Meeting

Posted: Aug. 7, 2019 1:26 PM PDT

A packed and boisterous community meeting at Grass Valley City Hall Wednesday morning featuring Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa. But before taking questions from the audience, LaMalfa opened with some prepared remarks, including the growing wildfire insurance crisis, making reference to Camp Fire homeowners…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa has been pushing for reducing environmental green tape for more rapid reduction of undergrowth, as well as hazardous dead and dying trees. But it wasn’t long before many attendees urged LaMalfa to wrap things up so they could quiz him…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

A number of people had already been trying to interrupt LaMalfa’s remarks and didn’t hold back on expressing their displeasure. Meanwhile, around two-dozen people not happy with LaMalfa’s legislative priorities and policies were outside with signs. Jennifer Long of Nevada City said she was there to take a stand for the values that she doesn’t feel are represented by her congressman, including gun control…

click to listen to Jennifer Long

Most of the protesters were urging LaMalfa to support more stringent gun control legislation, in light of the latest series of mass shootings.

