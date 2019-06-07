< Back to All News

Bomb Charge Dropped Against Grass Valley Man

Posted: Jun. 7, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man is facing less legal liability, after a Nevada County judge declined to order him to stand trial for possession of a destructive device. That follows a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Joshua Danos. It started out as a theft case in December. But during a search of Danos’ truck, they found what they believed to be an explosive device. However, Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says testing refuted that possibility…

Listen to Chris Walsh 1

Walsh says Danos still faces two felony charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and having it concealed in his vehicle. But conviction of those charges would mean a less heavy jail sentence…

Listen to Chris Walsh 2

Danos is also still charged with two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

