Bomb Charge Dropped Against Grass Valley Man

A Grass Valley man is facing less legal liability, after a Nevada County judge declined to order him to stand trial for possession of a destructive device. That follows a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Joshua Danos. It started out as a theft case in December. But during a search of Danos’ truck, they found what they believed to be an explosive device. However, Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says testing refuted that possibility…

Walsh says Danos still faces two felony charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and having it concealed in his vehicle. But conviction of those charges would mean a less heavy jail sentence…

Danos is also still charged with two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.