Bonsai Club Exhibiting at Home and Garden Show

The Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, and if you go, one thing you can check out is the Bonsai exhibit. Eric Trygg is one of the orginal members of the Bonsai Club of Nevada County…

Listen to Eric Trygg

A Bonsai Tree is any kind of tree that is in a pot–a Bonsai pot to be specific. Phil Richardson has hundreds of them. He and several other club members will be showing off their work at the Pine Tree Stage…

Listen to Phil Richardson

The Bonsai Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month, and is always welcoming new members. The Home and Garden Show runs from 10am to 5pm tomorrow, and 10 to 4 on Sunday.

–gf