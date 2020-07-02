< Back to All News

Book Covers Nevada County’s Ghost Towns

Posted: Jul. 2, 2020 12:01 AM PDT

Ever wondered how Gold Rush towns like You Bet, Gouge Eye, and Blue Tent got their names? The answers to this and many other questions about Nevada County’s past can be found in a just-released book called “Ghost Towns of Nevada County”. It contains histories of 18 ghost towns. The author is a familiar name. Bernie Zimmerman, a long time resident of You Bet, is Chair of the Historical Landmarks Commission. He says a major factor in these towns fading out into almost nothingness is the shutdown of hydraulic mining activity…

Zimmerman other towns essentially went out of business, as the amount of gold found dwindled out. Only remnants remain, for the most part…

There are two maps to help you find the towns, as well as 31 photographs and other images. Zimmerman is also the co-author of the electronic edition of “Exploring Nevada County”, a guide to over 200 historical landmarks.

