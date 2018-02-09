Boosler Winding Down Career in Auburn Tonight

She’s one of the legends of stand-up comedy, and she’ll be doing her standup act in California one last time, and it’s tonight in Auburn. Elayne Boosler is the first woman to have her own cable comedy special, she’s been on numerous television shows, and hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner when Bill Clinton was in the White House. Boosler describes how she got started back in the 1970s…

Boosler also founded her own animal rescue organization 20 years ago called Tails of Joy, and after each performance she donates the proceeds from the after-show merchandise to a local rescue. She picked The Animal Place sanctuary in Grass Valley for tonight’s show. Boosler is calling it quits, though, on the stand-up stage after 46 years…

She calls her comedy tonight “non cringe-worthy”. She’ll be at the State Theater tonight at 8pm.

