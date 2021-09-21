< Back to All News

Booster for Older Adults, But What About Children?

Posted: Sep. 21, 2021 6:23 AM PDT

The FDA is approving a booster shot for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but it will not be for everybody initially. Currently the booster is recommended for people with compromised immune systems; and as Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Brian Evans had anticipated, it was also approved for fully vaccinated people 65 and older last Friday. However, it is not yet being recommended for the general population 16 and older.
The focus now is on getting an initial vaccination approval for children.

 

A Pfizer senior vice president, shared promising results with the associated press. With elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose — a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now. Yet after their second dose, children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots. Those results coming from a Pfizer press release, and had not undergone official scientific review.

Dr. Evans says that because a vaccination is not yet approved for children under 12, the community needs to continue practicing health and safety protocols around environments where children a represent.

 

Pfizer and Moderna are now both seeking approval for children under the age of 12.

