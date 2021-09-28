Boosters Already Rolling Out

Almost as soon as the CDC and California Department of Public Health made recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, pharmacies in Nevada County began providing the third dose. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfer says the initial groups are 65 and older, residents of congregate care facilities, or 50 and older with and compromised immune systems; but others are also eligible.

Wolfe says the shot is currently being offered locally through Dokimos Pharmacy, and is also being offered through the national chain pharmacies.

The county is not going to be offering a clinic at Whispering Pines as they did with the initial vaccines.

For more information about the booster visit myNevadaCounty.com/GetVaccinated.

Residents that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer should wait at least six months after their second dose before seeking the booster.