< Back to All News

Boosters Already Rolling Out

Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 4:56 PM PDT

Almost as soon as the CDC and California Department of Public Health made recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, pharmacies in Nevada County began providing the third dose. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfer says the initial groups are 65 and older, residents of congregate care facilities, or 50 and older with and compromised immune systems; but others are also eligible.

 

Wolfe says the shot is currently being offered locally through Dokimos Pharmacy, and is also being offered through the national chain pharmacies.

 

The county is not going to be offering a clinic at Whispering Pines as they did with the initial vaccines.
For more information about the booster visit myNevadaCounty.com/GetVaccinated.
Residents that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer should wait at least six months after their second dose before seeking the booster.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha