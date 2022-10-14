< Back to All News

Booth Leaving SYRCL

Posted: Oct. 14, 2022 1:50 PM PDT

After nearly a-dozen years with the South Yuba River Citizens League, the last five at the helm, Melinda Booth is stepping down as Executive Director early next year. That’ll be after the Wild and Scenic Film Festival in February…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

Booth says she’s particularly proud of the growth of the festival…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

Booth says she’s also gratified with expanding and building strong external partnerships, in order to achieve conservation successes at the pace and scale needed, to make a meaningful difference to the watershed and the community. Booth says SYRCL has also led several meadow restoration projects. That includes the almost 500-acre Van Norden meadow project at the headwaters of the South Yuba River. Aaron Zettler-Mann, the Watershed Science Director, will serve as interim Executive Director during the search for Booth’s replacement.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha