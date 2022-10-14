Booth Leaving SYRCL

After nearly a-dozen years with the South Yuba River Citizens League, the last five at the helm, Melinda Booth is stepping down as Executive Director early next year. That’ll be after the Wild and Scenic Film Festival in February…

Booth says she’s particularly proud of the growth of the festival…

Booth says she’s also gratified with expanding and building strong external partnerships, in order to achieve conservation successes at the pace and scale needed, to make a meaningful difference to the watershed and the community. Booth says SYRCL has also led several meadow restoration projects. That includes the almost 500-acre Van Norden meadow project at the headwaters of the South Yuba River. Aaron Zettler-Mann, the Watershed Science Director, will serve as interim Executive Director during the search for Booth’s replacement.