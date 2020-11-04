< Back to All News

Both NID Board Incumbents Likely Being Replaced

Posted: Nov. 4, 2020 1:18 AM PST

Longtime Nevada Irrigation District Board Director Scott Miller appears to be out for the Division-Three seat which also includes part of Placer County. Election night tallies show Karen Hull with a fairly sizeable lead. Hull says district expenses have been outpacing revenue…

So, Hull says, it’s not realistic for the district to continue to pursue the Centennial Dam project, based on the five-year budget outlook…

Meanwhile, Rich Johansen had only a 22-vote lead over John Norton for the Division-Five seat which is being vacated by another veteran director, Nick Wilcox.

