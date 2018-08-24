< Back to All News

Bounty Of The County Goes Big

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018

The sixth annual Bounty of The County  was a huge success demonstrating the high quality food and drink that is created locally. A crowd of about 500 at the Grass Valley Veterans Building took part in the largest Bounty ever.Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine has been involved with Nevada County Grown and the Bounty of the County from the beginning. He says the event has evolved since its early days at the Nevada County Fairgrounds as part of the Draft Horse Classic.

Event Marketing Specialist, Shanin Ybarrando says the pairing of local chefs with local ingredients allows for elegant inspiration.

Guests were impressed with the food as well as the beverages.

People attending the event were pleased with the overall experience. Proceeds from the event benefit Nevada County Grown and their mission to promote and celebrate our local food culture.

