Bounty of the County Tonight at Fairgrounds

They are calling it Nevada County’s Premier Foodie Event, and its tonight at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Bounty of the County is a fundraiser for Nevada County Grown, which promotes local food production. Executive Director Shanin Ybarrando says this year’s theme is Putting Local on the Menu…

Listen to Shanin Ybarrando 1

It is a dinner, and there will be several tastes that you can get either of local meat or produce. In addition to that, Ybarrnado says new this year, are three farms which will have a table full of produce for you to sample…

Listen to Shanin Ybarrando 2

Ybarrnado says there will be about ten different restaurtants making dishes will local meat and produce, local beer and wine, and even a vodka made in Nevada County. There’s also a separate culinary experience for kids. Bounty of the County is at 5:30pm. Tickets are available at the gate.

–gf