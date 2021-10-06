Box Office Inconsistent Since Movie Reopenings

Business has been up and down since Sierra Theaters was finally able to re-open, after the COVID Tier System was finally dropped, in mid-June. There were a couple of brief and aborted reopenings at the Del Oro Theatre last year. But otherwise, Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says all three of their theatres were closed 75-percent of the time during the first year of the pandemic…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, LaMarca says there was also a very generous Go Fund Me campaign. Sutton Cinemas reopened, in June, for the first time since the pandemic began. But Sierra Cinemas and a recently-constructed cafe, next door, remain shuttered…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

Masks are required for all moviegoers.