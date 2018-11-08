< Back to All News

Branstrom Concedes Grass Valley Council Election

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 9:33 AM PST

Grass Valley City Council candidate Bob Branstrom has announced he is conceding the election to Hilary Hodge and Ben Aguilar….

Listen to Bob Branstrom 1

Branstrom currently has 22 percent of the vote compared to Hodge’s 36 percent, and Aguilar’s 32 perecent. He says he plans to stay active in the community, including making videos supporting various causes and projects…

Listen to Bob Branstrom 2

Branstrom says he has no regrets about how he ran his campaign. This was the first time he had run for public office and says he hasn’t ruled out another attempt in the future.

 

 

