Brazen Robbery At Grass Valley Pharmacy

The suspects remain at large, after a brazen robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Grass Valley over the weekend. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says officers responded to a report of possible criminal activity, in the Glenbrook Basin, on Sutton Way, Saturday evening…

Kimbrough says the department is declining to release, at this time, the specific amount of prescription drugs taken. But he says it was a lot. He says a complete list of other items taken is still being put together…

Kimbrough says no weapons were used. But he says it’s still considered a robbery, when force or fear are used.