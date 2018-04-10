Bread and Roses Reopens After 3-Month Remodel

After being closed for nearly three months for remodeling, the grand re-opening of the Bread and Roses thrift store in Grass Valley has happened today. It’s operated by Hospitality House. Group Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says the changes also include a major reorganization…

Baglietto says the accessories and “Boho” areas are expanded and the checkout area has more room for customers…

Baglietto says many people may not be aware that Bread and Roses Thrift also provides free clothing to people struggling with homelessness, including Hospitality House clients. Since opening in 2016, the store has outfitted 409 homeless people. The store is open from noon to 6pm Tuesday through Saturday, at 840 East Main Street, next to Sierra Cinemas. Donations are received behind the building, from noon to 5pm, on those days. And volunteer help is always needed.