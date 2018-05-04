A full house for the Breakfast with the Mayors as part of a National Day of Prayer. The event providing an opportunity for the mayors of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee to update community members on the state of each city, as well as a special focus on community safety. Grass Valley Mayor, Howard Levine shared challenges the city is facing as well as areas of success such as expanding public safety.

Measure N provides funding specific to law enforcement and public works.

Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser shared some of Nevada City's activities

Following the mayor’s addresses, a group of presenters representing the Panel on Freedom and Safety shared information on Preventing Mass Violent Events in Our Community. The panel identified four issues to assist with preventing a violent event in Nevada County. The issues around violent events being Threat Assessment, Appropriate Interventions, Community culture and climate, and sharing of information restrictions.

The panel also provided four recommendations for county and city governments to consider. The recommendations include creation of a threat assessment SMART Team, creating an Empathic Prevention Smart Team to address mentally troubled and socially dysfunctional individuals; developing a compassionate climate and culture, and sharing safety-related data about individuals whom may pose a threat.