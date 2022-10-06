Breast Cancer Awareness Activities Underway

The Grass Valley Police Department is once again standing with other local law enforcement agencies, in the fight against breast cancer. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says it’s their fifth year of fundraising, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month…

The coins are 20 dollars, the patches are 10-dollars each. There’s also a special wooden flag raffle, with a suggested donation of five-dollars. 100-percent of the proceeds will be donated to the prevention efforts of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation…

You can get the patches and coins at various law enforcement agency offices during regular business hours on weekdays. Or check their websites. Gammelgard says some other special events and activities are also planned throughout October. That includes “Coffee for a Cure”, where you can meet local officers and other law enforcement personnel.