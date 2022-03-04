< Back to All News

Breathing Easier at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Posted: Mar. 4, 2022 7:00 AM PST

After working in one of the most restrictive environments to help prevent the spread of COVID over the last few months, employees and visitors at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are breathing a little easier. Chief Nurse and Chief of Operations Lori Katterhagen, says the covid numbers at the hospital have improved dramatically, and some restrictions have been loosened, but not completely released.

 

The hospital does still require proof of vaccination or a negative covid test in order to enter the hospital, and a surgical mask is still required of visitors and staff. However, the hospital is no longer requiring people wear the more restrictive N95 type mask.

 

At times during the surge, the hospital was at near capacity and COVID related patients were in the twenties.

