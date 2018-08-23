BrewFest at Fairgrounds Saturday Benefits M-I-M

If you love a good craft beer or microbrew, the Nevada County Fairgrounds is the place for you to be this weekend. Saturday is the annual Sierra Brewfest, and organizer Theresa Huck says attendees will have a lot of different beer they can sample…

Huck has been able to put together a variety of different kinds of beer, with most of them coming from nearby…

The Sierra Brewfest is from 3 to 6:30pm Saturday at the Fairgrounds . It’s also a fundraiser for Music in the Mountains.

