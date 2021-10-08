< Back to All News

BrewFest Debuts Saturday In Grass Valley

Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 12:19 AM PDT

The Grass Valley Mill Street Promenade will be the site, Saturday afternoon, for the First Annual BrewFest. Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall says there’ll be around a-dozen local and regional breweries offering tastings…

The Sierra BrewFest, which traditionally attracts large crowds, was cancelled last month, due to challenges of implementing pandemic restrictions that would have included proof of vaccination or a negative test…

Two bands will also be performing. Several food vendors will also be available, along with some restaurants offering food specials with a beer theme. Marshall stresses that you can still enjoy the festivities, including the music, for no charge, unless you want to do beer tastings. Pre-event tasting tickets today are 35-dollars. It’s 40-dollars for the day of the event, which is happening Saturday from one to five pm.

