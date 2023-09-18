Brian Dahle Blasts Insurance Commissioner

The recent end of the legislative session did not include a deal to allow more California homeowners in high wildfire risk areas to get insured. And Nevada County’s State Senator is blasting Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s efforts. Brian Dahle says the volume of homeowners being dropped is inexcusable and Lara has the power to fix the crisis…

Dahle has joined the Republican Caucus in sending Lara, a Democrat, a letter demanding more action. The main deal that was reportedly being discussed by lawmakers would have kept more insurance companies in the state, but in exchange for loosening restrictions around rate increases…

More than one-point-two million homes in California are now considered at risk of wildfires, including in Nevada County, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Insurance companies contend the state’s current risk assessment system fails to recognize the intensity of climate change. Lara has not supported a modeling change proposed by the industry. But he has also not used his authority to adopt regulatory changes.